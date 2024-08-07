Our review round-up from the Edinburgh Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival
What have our critics been wowed by at the Edinburgh Fringe? We’ll be updating this list across the month as more verdicts come in… but see what has bagged the top spots so far!
FOUR STARS
Cyrano – read our review
DIVA: Live from Hell! (old review) – read our review
Every Brilliant Thing – read our review
House of Cleopatra – read our review
Jake Roche: Neporrhoids – read our review
My Mother’s Funeral: The Show – read our review
My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) (old review) – read our review
One Man Musical – read our review
Or What’s Left of Us – read our review
Playfight – read our review
The Sound Inside – read our review
VL – read our review
THREE STARS
A History of Paper – read our review
Tones – A Hip-Hop Opera – read our review
Who Do Ya Love? – read our review
TWO STARS
Bellringers – read our review
In Two Minds – read our review
The Book of Mountains and Seas – read our review
The Mosinee Project – read our review