Our review round-up from the Edinburgh Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival

A summary of our critics’ coverage of the world’s biggest arts festivals

What have our critics been wowed by at the Edinburgh Fringe? We’ll be updating this list across the month as more verdicts come in… but see what has bagged the top spots so far!

FOUR STARS

Cyrano – read our review

DIVA: Live from Hell! (old review) – read our review

Every Brilliant Thing – read our review

House of Cleopatra – read our review

Jake Roche: Neporrhoids – read our review

My Mother’s Funeral: The Show – read our review

My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) (old review) – read our review

One Man Musical – read our review

Or What’s Left of Us – read our review

Playfight – read our review

The Sound Inside – read our review

VL – read our review

THREE STARS

A History of Paper – read our review

Tones – A Hip-Hop Opera – read our review

Who Do Ya Love? – read our review

TWO STARS

Bellringers – read our review

In Two Minds – read our review

The Book of Mountains and Seas – read our review

The Mosinee Project – read our review