From Edinburgh Fringe to world domination?

As the Edinburgh Festival Fringe begins, lead critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood talk about their memories of festivals past – from great shows such as Fleabag!, Six and Baby Reindeer, to disasters, miseries and the rain.

Is the Edinburgh Festival still really a hotbed for new talent or are prices and rents simply too high for the truly unknown to thrive? And what part did the Fringe play in the end of Alex’s career as a playwright?

