Reviews

Lash at Pleasance Courtyard – Edinburgh Fringe review

Philip Stokes’ new monologue plays in Pleasance Courtyard’s intimate bunker space

Alex Wood
Edinburgh
Lash, © Craig Lomas
Lash, © Craig Lomas

Sonny is going out on the lash.

In Philip Stokes’ hour-long late-night play, the Gen-Z vagabond (played by Jack Stokes) has necked the pints, popped the pills, thrown on the gear and has fled his job bang on six. The club awaits – though a small spot of blood between his shoulder blades leaves an ominous note.

There’s a lyrical, almost poetic boisterousness on offer here – Stokes writes with an exuberant, maniacal energy as Sonny freewheels through his night, some contemporary Alice in Wonderland, bumping into a cavalcade of characters – far-right thugs spoiling for a fight, balding co-workers caught up in the frantic joy of a night out, or a drug dealer nicknamed Pusher, lining up lines of coke to give Sonny an extra kick: eat me, drink me, sniff me.

Performer Stokes, drenched with sweat that plasters his Lauryn Hill t-shirt to his body, appears as some jackal with a wide, wild smile. Nods to absent parents and generational angst sometimes appear with ungainly prominence but then fade back into the booze-soaked aether.

If anything, Stokes’ play keeps it too safe – the lyrical genius on offer hampered by a story that could be more ambitious. Nevertheless, both Stokes deliver a late-night blinder, the rocket-fuel chaser to a boozy day at the Fringe.   

Guide

Edinburgh Festivals
The Edinburgh Fringe. The Edinburgh International Festival. Everything you need to know from reviews, top shows, musicals, theatre and more.
See the Guide