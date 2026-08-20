Birmingham Rep’s Sweeney Todd becomes venue’s ‘most successful musical production’ at the box office

Birmingham Rep has revealed that its recent production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street has become the theatre’s most successful musical production based on box office income per performance.

The Sondheim musical, directed by artistic director Joe Murphy, concluded its six-week run on 15 August. During its engagement, the production sold 31,283 tickets, played to 82 per cent capacity and generated almost £1.4 million at the box office.

According to the venue, audience members travelled from 53 countries to see the production, with visitors coming from every continent except Antarctica. Around 40 per cent of attendees were from Birmingham and the West Midlands, while audiences also travelled from across the UK, including Cornwall, Inverness, Cardiff and Belfast. More than 430 people returned to see the production more than once, with one audience member attending 19 performances.

The cast featured Ramin Karimloo in the title role, Meow Meow as Mrs Lovett and David Bedella as Judge Turpin.

Murphy said: “When I decided to include Sweeney Todd in my first season here at the Rep I could never have imagined the reception it would get. That success is down to everyone who helped bring it to the stage, from the extraordinary company – led by Ramin, Meow and David – to the amazing creative team, and everyone at the Rep who works behind the scenes.

“I’m deeply proud that the show was made here in Birmingham. Everything, from the set, costumes and props, was created by our wonderfully talented craftspeople. And we rehearsed the production here too. I think that led to something really special.

“It’s brilliant that the show has been so popular, attracting people from across the globe to come to The Rep and Birmingham. Audiences truly took Sweeney to their hearts, and I’ve loved seeing how they responded to it with so much enthusiasm and delight.”