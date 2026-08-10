The Silence of the Lambs stage play releases new trailer

The Silence of the Lambs has released a trailer showing footage from the show.

The play, which follows FBI trainee Clarice Starling as she interviews psychiatrist and convicted murderer Hannibal Lecter in the hope that his insight will help catch a serial killer known as Buffalo Bill, has been adapted by Gina Gionfriddo from Thomas Harris’s novel.

Harris’s novels featuring Lecter have sold over 50 million copies worldwide and inspired multiple film and television adaptations. The Silence of the Lambs was first published in 1988 and remains a landmark in the thriller genre, famously being turned into a seminal psychological thriller of the same name starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster.

Directed by Nikolai Foster, our WhatsOnStage critic wrote, “There are thrills and chills aplenty in The Silence of the Lambs,” in their five-star review.

Starring as Lecter on the tour is John Partridge, joined by Mollie Gallagher, who makes her professional theatre debut as Clarice Starling, with Oliver Farnworth as Jack Crawford, alongside Sam Jackson as Buffalo Bill.

Also in the ensemble are Minal Patel as Frederick Chilton, Jo Mousley as Senator Ruth Martin, Lottie Amor as Catherine Martin, Mark Peachey as Pilcher, Andrew Joshi as Peterson, Jonny Magnanti as Wertimer, with Mary Timbrell Hill completing the company, all taking on a variety of roles.

@whatsonstage THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS STAGE PLAY TRAILER John Partridge stars in the world premiere production currently playing at Curve, Leicester before heading out on tour. #TheSilenceOfTheLambs #HannibalLecter #Theatre ♬ original sound – WhatsOnStage

It will run at Curve, Leicester until 15 August 2026 before a UK and Ireland tour, stopping in Newcastle, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Milton Keynes, Salford, Bradford, Oxford, Peterborough, Hull, Belfast, Dublin, Birmingham, Blackpool, Eastbourne, Malvern, Swansea, Chester, Brighton, Tunbridge Wells, York, Coventry, Richmond, Cheltenham, Bournemouth, Wolverhampton, Cardiff, Buxton, Woking, Liverpool, Sunderland and other venues through 2027.

The tour’s creative team is completed by designer Michael Taylor, sound designer Carolyn Downing, projection designer George Reeve, composer Grant Olding, lighting designer Howard Hudson and casting by Harry Blumenau. Julia Thomas is associate director. The Silence of the Lambs is produced by Indigo Productions and Crossroads Live in association with Curve.