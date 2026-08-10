Sanctuary at Pleasance Dome – Edinburgh Fringe review

Jacob Sparrow may be best known to the theatre community as a powerhouse casting director for the National Theatre, but with Sanctuary, he proves he has a formidable voice as a playwright.

This quietly devastating two-hander follows a young man who retreats from society to a remote country house after receiving an AIDS diagnosis. Facing the horrifyingly swift reality of his own mortality, he attempts to process a world suddenly turned upside down. “I have it all rehearsed in my head,” a line he repeats on two occasions, a haunting refrain for a life whose script has been brutally rewritten.

At the heart of Josh Seymour’s tenderly directed piece are two utterly stellar performances. Matthew Tennyson is extraordinary as the younger man, capturing the heartbreaking, cruel irony of a soul who sought love and connection, only to end up socially cast away, whispering, “This is what I deserve for the love I wanted.” Opposite him, the enigmatic Richard Cant delivers a performance of rich complexity. Watching these two actors – both proven powerhouses on the London stage – working in such tight proximity is a genuine privilege. You simply will not see better acting at the Fringe.

Though structured with long, reflective monologues that Tennyson handles with precision, Sparrow’s play is far from a somber eulogy. It cuts through the historical hysteria of the era to explore community, acceptance, and quiet bravery. Surprises abound, including an unexpected twist and moments of surprisingly buoyant, near-improvised choreography that bring welcome air into the room.

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