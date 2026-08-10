The award-winning musical is skating into London

Take a look inside the rehearsal room of the European premiere of Kimberly Akimbo at Hampstead Theatre.

Written by David Lindsay-Abaire with music by Jeanine Tesori, the story follows 16-year-old Kimberly Levaco, who lives with a rare genetic condition that causes her to age at four times the normal rate, as she navigates adolescence while aware of her limited time.

Michael Longhurst will direct the production, which will be led by Maria Friedman, making a return to the stage.

Joining Friedman will be Alice Fearn as Debra, Peter Hannah as Buddy Levaco, Gilli Jones as Seth Weetis and Niamh Perry as Pattie Levaco.

Also appearing are Sara Hajizadeh as Teresa Benton and Ronav Jain as Aaron Puckett, who are both making their professional stage debuts, Robin Simões da Silva as Martin Doaty and Aviva Tulley as Delia McDaniels.

The musical first premiered in the United States and went on to win five awards at the Tony Awards in 2023, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

Performances will be running from 28 August to 7 November.

The creatives joining director Longhurst are designer Soutra Gilmour, musical supervisor Nigel Lilley, choreographer Matt Cole, lighting designer Jack Knowles and sound designer Matt Peploe. Casting is by Anna Cooper.