Samantha Barks and Oliver Tompsett discuss bringing The Greatest Showman to the West End

We sat down with the pair during this year’s D23

Welcome to this bonus episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast.

Surprise! Alex Wood has made the trip to Disneyland to mark the West End launch of The Greatest Showman, coming to Theatre Royal Drury Lane next spring. He sits down with Oliver Tompsett and Samantha Barks to discuss the gargantuan new musical’s London run.

What’s more, he also caught up with the makers of Secret Cinema’s Pirates of the Caribbean, running from February in Greenwich.

Sarah Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

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