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Hadestown film releases performance clip and stills ahead of UK cinema release date

It’s coming!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| Nationwide |

13 August 2026

Hadestown the Musical still, courtesy of Trafalgar
Hadestown the Musical still, courtesy of Trafalgar

The West End live capture of Hadestown, starring the Broadway musical’s original cast members, has confirmed its UK release date with new materials.

The genre-defying musical tells two mythic love stories – that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – with both on a journey to the underworld and back. With music, lyrics and book by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, the show is directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin.

In 2025, original Broadway cast members reunited in London for a limited season where the recording took place across three performances. Featuring in the film, titled Hadestown: The Musical, are André de Shields as Hermes, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Amber Gray as Persephone and Patrick Page as Hades.

HADESTOWN THE MUSICAL Still 8 Courtesy of Trafalgar
Hadestown the Musical still, courtesy of Trafalgar
HADESTOWN THE MUSICAL Still 7 Courtesy of Trafalgar
Hadestown the Musical still, courtesy of Trafalgar

Also appearing are WhatsOnStage Award nominee Bella BrownMadeline Charlemagne and Allie Daniel as the Fates. The workers are Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Waylon Jacobs and Christopher Short, with the swings Lucinda Buckley, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs and Miriam Nyarko.

It was filmed by director Brett Sullivan of Steam Motion and Sound. This is the first of a series of Broadway live captures that Crosswalk and LD plan on embarking on together.

Watch the trailer here:

Also on the creative team are David Neumann (choreography), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK associate director), and Tarek Merchant (musical director). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow. US casting is by Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley.

@whatsonstage

Hey, little songbirds! Check out this new clip from the West End live capture of Hadestown before it hits cinemas across the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on 13 October. #Hadestown #Musical #Theatre #ReeveCarney #EvaNoblezada

♬ original sound – WhatsOnStage

Hadestown was released in North America earlier this summer, and you can read our critic’s thoughts here.

The live capture will arrive in UK, Australia, and New Zealand cinemas for a limited time from 13 October 2026. The showings will come a few months ahead of the show’s first UK and Ireland tour. 

The show continues to play in the West End and on Broadway.

HADESTOWN THE MUSICAL Still 6 Courtesy of Trafalgar
Hadestown the Musical still, courtesy of Trafalgar
HADESTOWN THE MUSICAL Still 3 Courtesy of Trafalgar
Hadestown the Musical still, courtesy of Trafalgar
HADESTOWN THE MUSICAL Still 2 Courtesy of Trafalgar
Hadestown the Musical still, courtesy of Trafalgar
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Hadestown the Musical still, courtesy of Trafalgar

Hadestown film releases performance clip and stills ahead of UK cinema release date

It’s coming!