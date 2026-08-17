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The Mousetrap 75th anniversary tour cast – in rehearsals

Working out whodunnit!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| Tour |

17 August 2026

L R Susan Penhaligon, Nicholas Bailey in rehearsals for THE MOUSETRAP 75TH ANNIVERSARY UK TOUR, Credit Danny Kaan
Susan Penhaligon and Nicholas Bailey in rehearsals for The Mousetrap, © Danny Kaan

Rehearsal photos have been released for the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of Agatha Christie’s play The Mousetrap.

Kicking off in September as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations, this tour welcomes new director Hannah Chissick.

Nicholas Bailey (EastEnders) and Susan Penhaligon (A Fine Romance) will star as Major Metcalf and Mrs Boyle respectively for the run.

Joining them are Emily Laing (One Life) as Mollie Ralston, Jack Hardwick (The Bodyguard) as Giles Ralston, Thomas Barrett (Summer Folk) as Christopher Wren, Clare Duffy (Pipe Dream) as Miss Casewell, James Peake (The Invisible Man) as Mr Paravicini and Alfie Richards (The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe) as Detective Sergeant Trotter.

The production, which opened in 1952 and holds the Guinness World Record for the longest theatrical run, continues its West End engagement at St Martin’s Theatre where it shows no sign of slowing down.

Denise Silvey is the casting director, joined on the creative team by lighting designer Nic Farman and resident director Myles Brown. The Mousetrap is produced by Brian Fenty.

The tour will run into 2027, with casting and creative team details to follow. Special anniversary plans for the 75th anniversary in London will be unveiled in due course.

You can see the list of tour dates here.

Emily Laing in rehearsals for THE MOUSETRAP 75TH ANNIVERSARY UK TOUR, Credit Danny Kaan
Emily Laing in rehearsals for The Mousetrap, © Danny Kaan
James Peake in rehearsals for THE MOUSETRAP 75TH ANNIVERSARY UK TOUR, Credit Danny Kaan
James Peake in rehearsals for The Mousetrap, © Danny Kaan
Thomas Barrett in rehearsals for THE MOUSETRAP 75TH ANNIVERSARY UK TOUR, Credit Danny Kaan
Thomas Barrett in rehearsals for The Mousetrap, © Danny Kaan
Susan Penhaligon in rehearsals for THE MOUSETRAP 75TH ANNIVERSARY UK TOUR, Credit Danny Kaan
Susan Penhaligon in rehearsals for The Mousetrap, © Danny Kaan
Alfie Richards in rehearsals for THE MOUSETRAP 75TH ANNIVERSARY UK TOUR, Credit Danny Kaan
Alfie Richards in rehearsals for The Mousetrap, © Danny Kaan
Clare Duffy in rehearsals for THE MOUSETRAP 75TH ANNIVERSARY UK TOUR, Credit Danny Kaan
Clare Duffy in rehearsals for The Mousetrap, © Danny Kaan
L R Nicholas Bailey, Alfie Richards in rehearsals for THE MOUSETRAP 75TH ANNIVERSARY UK TOUR, Credit Danny Kaan
Nicholas Bailey and Alfie Richards in rehearsals for The Mousetrap, © Danny Kaan
Susan Penhaligon in rehearsals for THE MOUSETRAP 75TH ANNIVERSARY UK TOUR, Credit Danny Kaan 2
Susan Penhaligon in rehearsals for The Mousetrap, © Danny Kaan
L R Hannah Chissick (director) & Myles Brown (resident director) in rehearsals for THE MOUSETRAP 75TH ANNIVERSARY UK TOUR, Credit Danny Kaan
Hannah Chissick and Myles Brown in rehearsals for The Mousetrap, © Danny Kaan
Jack Hardwick in rehearsals for THE MOUSETRAP 75TH ANNIVERSARY UK TOUR, Credit Danny Kaan
Jack Hardwick in rehearsals for The Mousetrap, © Danny Kaan
Hannah Chissick (director) in rehearsals for THE MOUSETRAP 75TH ANNIVERSARY UK TOUR, Credit Danny Kaan
Hannah Chissick in rehearsals for The Mousetrap, © Danny Kaan
L R Emily Laing , Jack Hardwick in rehearsals for THE MOUSETRAP 75TH ANNIVERSARY UK TOUR, Credit Danny Kaan
Emily Laing and Jack Hardwick in rehearsals for The Mousetrap, © Danny Kaan
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