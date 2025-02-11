Hadestown original stars begin performances in the West End

They’re going to sing it again!

Members of the original London and Broadway productions of Hadestown will reunite in the West End for a limited run.

The genre-defying musical tells two mythic love stories – that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – with both on a journey to the underworld and back. A live London cast album was released last year.

With music, lyrics and book by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, the show has direction by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. It returned to UK shores last year, going on to win the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Musical Direction/Supervision for Liam Robinson and Tarek Merchant.

Returning to the show will be André de Shields (as Hermes), Eva Noblezada (as Eurydice), Reeve Carney (as Orpheus) and Amber Gray (as Persephone).

Patrick Page was due to return to play Hades. However, recently had to withdraw from a number of performances due to injury.

Phillip Boykin, who played Hades on Broadway between 2023 to 2025, will step in for Page.

The run was set to mark a reunion season for all five of the show’s originating leads.

The musical will be captured for broadcast across three performances – Friday 28 February and both matinee and evening shows on Saturday 1 March. Page is expected to return for those shows as well as other filming plans from 25 February.

Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne and Allie Daniel will play the Fates. The workers are Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Waylon Jacobs and Christopher Short, with the swings Lucinda Buckley, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs and Miriam Nyarko.

The cast are expected to remain with the production until 9 March 2025, after that point a brand new company will begin their turns.

The creative team also includes David Neumann (choreography), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK associate director), and Tarek Merchant (musical director). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow. US casting is by Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley.