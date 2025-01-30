Hadestown to be filmed live in the West End

The producers of Hadestown have confirmed that the West End production will be filmed live at the Lyric Theatre.

The musical will be captured during the previously announced run that will feature the original Broadway principal cast members. The recording will take place across three performances – Friday 28 February and both matinee and evening shows on Saturday 1 March – with 2,000 tickets going on sale for these performances tomorrow, 31 January at 12pm.

Producers have also stated that, in preparation for the live capture, the 25 to 27 February performance dates have been removed from the schedule. A release date and plans for the filmed version of Hadestown are still to be finalised.

With music, lyrics and book by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, the show has direction by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. It returned to UK shores last year, going on to be nominated for three WhatsOnStage Awards last month.

The genre-defying musical tells two mythic love stories – that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – with both on a journey to the underworld and back. A live London cast album was released last year.

Leading the cast for the live capture are the show’s original Broadway leads – André de Shields (as Hermes), Eva Noblezada (as Eurydice), Reeve Carney (as Orpheus), Amber Gray (as Persephone) and Patrick Page (as Hades). All five appeared during the piece’s sold-out engagement at the National Theatre in 2018, before moving with the show to New York the following year.

Playing the Fates are Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne and Allie Daniel (with Charlemagne returning to the role after previously starring as Eurydice). The workers are Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Waylon Jacobs and Christopher Short, with the swings Lucinda Buckley, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs and Miriam Nyarko.

Their performances will begin on 11 February 2025, after the current cast end their contracts on 9 February 2025, and they will remain with the production until 9 March 2025.

The creative team also includes David Neumann (choreography), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK associate sirector), and Tarek Merchant (musical director). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow. US casting is by Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley.

You can listen to the number “All I’ve Ever Known” from the West End production below: