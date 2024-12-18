Original Hadestown Broadway leads to return to London for limited season

The Broadway stars of Hadestown will reunite for a limited season in the West End early next year.

With music, lyrics and book by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, the award-winning show has direction by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin. It returned to UK shores last year, going on to be nominated for three WhatsOnStage Awards earlier this month.

The genre-defying musical tells two mythic love stories – that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – with both on a journey to the underworld and back. A live in London cast album was released less than a fortnight ago.

Now, for a limited five-week season, the show’s original Broadway leads – André de Shields (Hermes), Eva Noblezada (Eurydice), Reeve Carney (Orpheus), Amber Gray (Persephone) and Patrick Page (Hades) – will return to the production. All five appeared during the piece’s sold-out engagement at the National Theatre in 2018, before moving with the show to New York the following year.

Producer Mara Issacs said: It is nothing short of divine magic to be able to welcome Reeve, André, Amber, Eva, and Patrick back to London. This transatlantic collaboration, which began with the National Theatre production in 2018, is baked into Hadestown’s DNA. We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring them ‘home’ as Hadestown continues its love affair with the West End.”

Watch our interviews with the cast from 2018 below:

Their performances will begin on 11 February 2025, after the current cast end their contracts on 9 February 2025. They will play through to 9 March 2025. Tickets for the selected period will go on sale to the show’s mailing list tomorrow from 12pm UK time, with general on-sale on Friday (20 December) at noon UK time.

Further casting is to be revealed.The creative team includes David Neumann (choreography), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK associate sirector), and Tarek Merchant (musical director). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow. US casting is by Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley.

Listen to our discussions about the show on the latest episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast: