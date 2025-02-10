Patrick Page to miss West End Hadestown performances due to injury

Patrick Page will sit out a number of West End Hadestown performances due to injury.

The star, who originated the role of Hades at the National Theatre and on Broadway, posted an update today confirming he’ll be out of action for the initial set of shows at the Lyric Theatre, due to begin tomorrow evening. The run was set to mark a reunion season for all five of the show’s originating stars.

He said in a statement: “I have good news and bad news. The bad news is I have been sidelined by an injury—hence the crutches. I will not be performing this week. I will keep you updated as to my condition, my rehab, and when I am able to return. I promise you it will be as soon as possible.”

The musical will be captured for broadcast across three performances – Friday 28 February and both matinee and evening shows on Saturday 1 March. Page is expected to return for those shows as well as other filming plans from 25 February.

However, a former Broadway Hades will now join the show from tomorrow, as Page continued: “The good news is that Amber and the rest of the OGs are more spectacular than ever, and they will be joined by Phillip Boykin as Hades until I am healed. It has been a longtime dream of mine to play the West End so I appreciate your prayers for my recovery. I so want to perform for you, and will do everything I can to get back on my feet. I’m so sorry to disappoint those of you who are coming to see us this week Thank you for all your support and love!”

Leading the cast alongside Page and Boykin (who played the role of Hades from 2023 to 2025) are the show’s original Broadway leads – André de Shields (as Hermes), Eva Noblezada (as Eurydice), Reeve Carney (as Orpheus) and Amber Gray (as Persephone). Playing the Fates are Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne and Allie Daniel (with Charlemagne returning to the role after previously starring as Eurydice). The workers are Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Waylon Jacobs and Christopher Short, with the swings Lucinda Buckley, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs and Miriam Nyarko.

With music, lyrics and book by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, the show has direction by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. It returned to UK shores last year, going on to be nominated for three WhatsOnStage Awards last month.

The genre-defying musical tells two mythic love stories – that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – with both on a journey to the underworld and back. A live London cast album was released last year.

The cast are expected to remain with the production until 9 March 2025, after that point a brand new company will begin their turns.

The creative team also includes David Neumann (choreography), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK associate sirector), and Tarek Merchant (musical director). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow. US casting is by Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley.