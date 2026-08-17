RSC reveals cast joining Jonathan Groff in all-male As You Like It

Full casting has been confirmed for a new production of As You Like It for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Set to lead the revival is Tony Award-winning Broadway star Jonathan Groff, who will play Rosalind in the all-male reimagining, directed by co-artistic director Daniel Evans.

In the play, Rosalind is banished from the court of Duke Frederick but falls in love with Orlando before fleeing to the Forest of Arden with her cousin Celia.

As already revealed, Groff will be joined by Fisayo Akinade as Celia.

Announced today, Elliot Barnes-Worrell will play Orlando, Gary Wilmot will play the dual roles of Duke Frederick and Duke Senior, with Richard McCabe as Jaques and Greg Haiste as Touchstone.

The full company includes Giles Cooper (Le Beau), Jamal Franklin (ensemble), Steffan Harri (Gwilym/Syr Osian), Steffan Hughes (ensemble/vocal captain), Rhys Parry Jones (Corin/Hymen/a Lord at Court/a Lord in Arden), Edward Judge (Charles the Wrestler/Silvius), Gareth Kennerley (First Lord in Arden/Ensemble), Luke McCall (Amiens), Tim Preston (Phoebe/a Lord at Court), Caleb Roberts (Oliver), and Gareth Snook (Adam/Audrey).

Evans said: “As You Like It asks for a company of actors who can embrace wit, singing and wrestling! I’m over the moon with our cast and can’t wait to revel in their generosity, curiosity and talent. Soon, we’ll be inviting audiences into our Forest of Arden to experience the transformational power of love!”

The creative team includes set designer Anisha Fields, costume designer Colin Richmond, lighting designer Ryan Day, composer, arranger and music supervisor Theo Jamieson, sound designer Paul Groothuis, movement director Michela Meazza, fight director Kev McCurdy, dramaturg Dr Will Tosh and casting director Charlotte Sutton.

The production runs in Stratford-upon-Avon from 26 September to 7 November, with a press night on 6 October.