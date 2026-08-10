Cathy with Elaine C Smith at Traverse Theatre – Edinburgh Fringe review

Grief is rarely a tidy affair, but writer and director Eilidh Loan transforms the messy, devastating fallout of bereavement into a sharp exploration of family dynamics. Inspired by her own grandmother’s unique approach to loss, Loan’s drama delves into how the death of a loved one can completely derail a family’s delicate equilibrium.

We start with the funeral of Tommy, a grandfather who has recently passed away from cancer. His surviving wife, Cathy – a cancer survivor herself and the undisputed matriarch of the family – is left grappling with a devastating question: whether or not to continue her own life without her husband. Yet, as the play shows, loss can bring about the funniest of circumstances as you reflect on your own existence. Cathy directs her grief outward with snooty disdain, targeting her son-in-law Colin’s (Alan Orr) religion and cultural tastes (and taste in takeaway locations), her devastated daughter Flo (Michele Gallagher), and her granddaughter Amy’s (Chloe Hodgson) unexpected pregnancy.

This production is, above all, a tour de force performance from Scottish legend Elaine C Smith in the title role. She is the true draw here, sitting right at the heart of an absolutely hilarious play. Smith balances tender, insightful vulnerability with sharp comic precision, delivering brilliant one-liners with ease – gesturing at the telly, “oh look Lorraine’s on, she actually turned up today” – and firing off hilarious side-swipes at Bradley Walsh.

The play remains completely grounded in character while exploring authentic, caustic relationships between mother, grandmother, and her family. It is also surprisingly irreverent when tackling faith and “gay Jesus” – shout out to whoever found/crafted a pink fluffy crucifix.

The creative team frames Loan’s vision with sleek precision. Set and costume designer Kenny Miller seamlessly shifts the action between Cathy’s claustrophobic home and the local charity shop where Amy works alongside the eccentric Lizzie (a brilliant supporting turn from Sally Reid). Rich, funny, and deeply human, Cathy proves that even in the wake of profound loss, humour and character endure. Any chance to see Smith throwing full takeaway boxes on stage is also a major treat.

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