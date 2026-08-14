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First round of Fringe First Award winners announced

The awards recognise the best of the Fringe

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Edinburgh |

14 August 2026

jamie rea
Jamie Rea and Dylan Wood, photo by Tommy Ga Ken Wan

The first round of weekly winners of The Scotsman‘s Fringe First winners have been revealed.

Awarded to Fringe shows making their world premieres and long held as the most prestigious theatre prizes at the festival, this week’s winners see two prizes apiece go to Traverse Theatre and Summerhall, with further prizes for Grid Iron’s Mayflies and one win for Palestine Comedy Club’s The Bridge. 

The six shows recognised are:

The Singer – Traverse Theatre
Mayflies – Brown’s of Leith
Supposing: – Traverse Theatre
Bigfoot Ripped My Dog In Half I Saw It – Summerhall
The Bridge – Assembly Roxy
Toast – Summerhall

Of the six, WhatsOnStage has reviewed four highly, including a five-star write-up for Cora Bissett and KT Tunstall’s The Singer.

Bigfoot Ripped My Dog In Half I Saw It will also be transferring to London after its Edinburgh premiere, and marks a fourth Fringe First prize for theatre duo Xhloe and Natasha after previous prizes in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

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