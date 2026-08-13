Best shows at 2026 Edinburgh Festivals: review round-up

We’ve been publishing reviews with reckless abandon – here are the best shows
It’s always so hard to know what to see at the Edinburgh Fringe, which is why the critics can sometimes be the perfect guiding light for your show selections… with that in mind, we’ve put together a lil run-down of which shows we’ve given five- and four-star reviews to!
You can read them below…
The Singer – Traverse Theatre
Badgers – Traverse Theatre
Woodhill – Zoo Southside
Bigfoot Ripped My Dog In Half I Saw It – Summerhall
Man!fest – Pleasance Courtyard
Mayflies – Brown’s of Leith
Bog Witch – Traverse Theatre
One Man Musical – Pleasance Courtyard
Disenchanted! – Pleasance @ EICC
Overtone – Pleasance Dome
Penelope – Underbelly Cowgate
The Jolly Fisherman – Underbelly George Square
The Real Kyle McCarren – Pleasance Courtyard
For Dolores – Traverse Theatre
Jitters – Summerhall
Supposing: – Traverse Theatre
A Trial: After Enemy of the People (closed) – Lyceum Theatre
As Far As We Know – Summerhall
Hole! – Underbelly George Square
The Man Who Knew Too Much – Pleasance Courtyard