Best shows at 2026 Edinburgh Festivals: review round-up

We’ve been publishing reviews with reckless abandon – here are the best shows

It’s always so hard to know what to see at the Edinburgh Fringe, which is why the critics can sometimes be the perfect guiding light for your show selections… with that in mind, we’ve put together a lil run-down of which shows we’ve given five- and four-star reviews to!

You can read them below…

Five stars

The Singer – Traverse Theatre

Badgers – Traverse Theatre

Woodhill – Zoo Southside

Four Stars

Bigfoot Ripped My Dog In Half I Saw It – Summerhall

Man!fest – Pleasance Courtyard

Mayflies – Brown’s of Leith

Bog Witch – Traverse Theatre

One Man Musical – Pleasance Courtyard

Disenchanted! – Pleasance @ EICC

Overtone – Pleasance Dome

Penelope – Underbelly Cowgate

The Jolly Fisherman – Underbelly George Square

The Real Kyle McCarren – Pleasance Courtyard

For Dolores – Traverse Theatre

Jitters – Summerhall

Supposing: – Traverse Theatre

A Trial: After Enemy of the People (closed) – Lyceum Theatre

As Far As We Know – Summerhall

Hole! – Underbelly George Square

The Man Who Knew Too Much – Pleasance Courtyard