Win two tickets to star-studded Theatre Royalty Drury Lane concert

In our latest Two-Ticket Tombola, you can win two tickets to the eagerly anticipated concert, Theatre Royalty Drury Lane.

Our running competition from WhatsOnStage is where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag two FREE tickets (and sometimes some extra special bonus prizes) to all manner of shows across the UK.

On special days, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future chances over the coming weeks and months.

Theatre Royalty Drury Lane will bring together a lineup of West End performers for an evening celebrating musical theatre, with the concert hosted by Brian Conley.

Set to appear in the one-night-only show will be Samantha Barks, Zoe Birkett, Jordan Luke Gage, Cedric Neal, Georgina Onuorah, John Owen-Jones, Oliver Tompsett and Rachel Tucker.

All performances will be accompanied by the Theatre Royalty Orchestra.

Competition Terms and Conditions