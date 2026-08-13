Win two tickets to star-studded Theatre Royalty Drury Lane concert

In our latest Two-Ticket Tombola, you can win two tickets to the eagerly anticipated concert, Theatre Royalty Drury Lane.
Our running competition from WhatsOnStage is where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag two FREE tickets (and sometimes some extra special bonus prizes) to all manner of shows across the UK.
On special days, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future chances over the coming weeks and months.
Theatre Royalty Drury Lane will bring together a lineup of West End performers for an evening celebrating musical theatre, with the concert hosted by Brian Conley.
Prize: A pair of tickets to see Theatre Royalty Drury Lane on 23 August 2026.
There is no entry feeandno purchase necessary to enter this competition.
Only one entry will be accepted per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.
Not available with any other offer or discount.
The competition will run from 6pm on 13 August to 6pm on 15 August.
No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.
Seat location and date availability is subject to the Promoter’s discretion.
The winner will be randomly chosenand contacted from 15 August.
The prize cannot be exchanged for cash or any other product.
Tickets are non-transferableandmust not be resold or transferred to any person or entity for commercial gain or otherwise. If any tickets are resold or transferred (or are attempted to be resold or transferred) for commercial gain by anyone other than official resellers, then the tickets will become voidandthe ticket holder will be a trespasserandmay be refused entry to, or ejected from, the theatre.
All other expenses associated with the prize, such as transport toandfrom the venue, foodanddrink shall be the responsibility of the winnerandnot the Promoter.
By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating their agreement to be bound by thesetermsandconditions.