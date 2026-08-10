Rachel Tucker and Amy Lennox as Thelma and Louise – first listen to new musical

It will receive its world premiere next month

Exclusive: The first number from the new musical adaptation of Thelma & Louise has been released.

The story follows two friends who embark on a spontaneous trip that escalates after an encounter at a roadside bar, altering the course of their lives and their relationship. Callie Khouri has written the book for the musical, which features music and lyrics by Neko Case with additional music by Carl Newman, Paul Rigby and Zoe Sarnak, and is directed by Trip Cullman.

It will run at the Young Vic Theatre from 3 September to 24 October 2026.

Set to star are Rachel Tucker as Louise and Amy Lennox as Thelma. You can watch them perform “For A Change” in the video, filmed by Mann Bros and accompanied by Dario Cortese, below.

Joining them will be Trevor Dion Nicholas, who will play Hal, and Jordan Luke Gage, who will play JD.

The cast will also feature Samuel Edwards as Darryl, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Jimmy, Letitia Hector as Sarah, Tamlyn Henderson as Harlan / Max and Jack Butterworth as Trooper / Singer. Meanwhile, the ensemble comprises Suzie McAdam, Eleanor Walsh, Alex Given, Kamilla Fernandes, Rushand Chambers and Joshua Dever.

The production is a co-production between the Young Vic, Sonia Friedman Productions, Blue Spruce Productions, Ley Line Entertainment and Khouri, with Mandy Greenfield in association with MGM On Stage.

The creative team features choreographers Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber, with scenography by Christine Jones and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting design by Natasha Chivers, sound design by Gareth Owen, musical supervision by Kimberly Grigsby, orchestration and arrangements by John Clancy, musical direction by Ed Bussey, and wigs, hair and make-up design by Carole Hancock.

Stuart Burt is the casting director, Peter Noden is the casting associate, Kev McCurdy is the fight director, Danièle Lydon is the voice and dialect coach, Zoë Thomas-Webb is the costume supervisor, Mary Halliday is the props supervisor, Billy Jay Stein is the keyboard programmer, Chelsea Walker the associate director, Lily Ockwell is the associate choreographer, Matthew Buttrey the associate designer, Stacey O’Shea is the associate lighting designer Rob Jones is the associate sound designer, and Francesca Murray-Fuentes is the Jerwood assistant director.

The music producer is Jeff Galegher and the orchestra manager is Sylvia Addison. RCI Theatricals are the US General Managers.

Based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture, the musical is written by Khouri. It was previously being workshopped with Evan Rachel Wood and Amanda Seyfried, according to reports from 2023.

The production is supported by Sophie Hale and Roland Rudd and the Charlotte Aitken Trust.