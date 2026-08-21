Thelma & Louise – Amy Lennox and Rachel Tucker give us a sneak peek at the world premiere musical

Earlier this week, WhatsOnStage went into rehearsals for the world premiere of Thelma & Louise.

The new musical, adapted for the stage by Callie Khouri, based on her original Academy Award-winning screenplay, will feature WhatsOnStage Award nominee Amy Lennox and WhatsOnStage Award winner Rachel Tucker taking on the iconic titular roles at London’s Young Vic this autumn.

We were treated to a handful of musical numbers from the show and sat down with Lennox and Tucker to chat about how one of the most beloved road movies of all time has been reimagined for the confines of the stage.

You can watch all the highlights below:

The London cast also includes Trevor Dion Nicholas (as Hal) and Jordan Luke Gage (as JD), alongside Samuel Edwards (as Darryl), Alex Gibson-Giorgio (as Jimmy), Letitia Hector (as Sarah), Tamlyn Henderson (as Harlan / Max) and Jack Butterworth (as Trooper / Singer). Meanwhile, the ensemble comprises Suzie McAdam, Eleanor Walsh, Alex Given, Kamilla Fernandes, Rushand Chambers and Joshua Dever.

Directed by Trip Cullman, Thelma & Louise is written by Khouri and features a score by Neko Case. The story follows two friends who embark on a spontaneous trip that escalates after an encounter at a roadside bar, altering the course of their lives and their relationship.

The creative team also includes choreographers Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber, with scenography by Christine Jones and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting design by Natasha Chivers, sound design by Gareth Owen, musical supervision by Kimberly Grigsby, orchestration and arrangements by John Clancy, musical direction by Ed Bussey, wigs, hair and make-up design by Carole Hancock with additional music by Carl Newman, Paul Rigby and Zoe Sarnak.

Stuart Burt is the casting director, Peter Noden is the casting associate, Kev McCurdy is the fight director, Danièle Lydon is the voice and dialect coach, Zoë Thomas-Webb is the costume supervisor, Mary Halliday is the props supervisor, Billy Jay Stein is the keyboard programmer, Chelsea Walker the associate director, Lily Ockwell is the associate choreographer, Matthew Buttrey the associate designer, Stacey O’Shea is the associate lighting designer Rob Jones is the associate sound designer, and Francesca Murray-Fuentes is the Jerwood assistant director.

The music producer is Jeff Galegher and the orchestra manager is Sylvia Addison. RCI Theatricals are the US General Managers.

The production is a co-produced by the Young Vic, Sonia Friedman Productions, Blue Spruce Productions, Ley Line Entertainment and Callie Khouri, with Mandy Greenfield in association with MGM On Stage. It is supported by Sophie Hale and Roland Rudd and the Charlotte Aitken Trust.

Thelma & Louise is scheduled to run at the Young Vic Theatre from 3 September to 24 October 2026, with a press night set for 16 September.