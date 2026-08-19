Watch a Little Shop of Horrors megamix ahead of new revival

The production opens in Manchester before moving to Liverpool

A new video offering a first look at the cast of the upcoming revival of Little Shop of Horrors has been released.

The specially created “Little Shop Megamix” follows the production’s journey from its announcement in February through to the cast coming together in the recording studio. The medley features numbers including “Little Shop of Horrors”, “Dentist!”, “Somewhere That’s Green” and “Don’t Feed the Plants”.

The production opens at Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, where performances throughout September are now sold out, before transferring to Liverpool Playhouse.

Maisie Smith will play Audrey during the Manchester season, which runs from 25 September to 29 November 2026, while Jessie Elland will take over the role for the Liverpool season from 3 December 2026 to 9 January 2027.

The cast also includes Jed Berry as Seymour, Marcus Ayton as the voice of Audrey II, and Benjamin Yates as Orin Scrivello. Psalms-Nissi Myers-Reid will play Crystal, Gabrielle Davina Smith will play Ronnette, and Rio Maye will play Chiffon.

Michael Starke will appear at both venues as Mr Mushnik, while the ensemble will feature Ella Howlett, Joseph Peacock, Nathen Scott and Kai Cameron Jay.

The production is directed and choreographed by Carrie Anne Ingrouille. Set and costume design is by Morgan Large, while Robert Allsopp has created four puppets to bring Audrey II to life.

The creative team also includes musical supervisor Paul Schofield, lighting designer Rory Beaton, sound designer Kelsh Buckman-Drage, musical director Ben Barrow, casting director Rob Kelly and general manager Thomas Hopkins Productions. The Megamix video was filmed by Adam Nightingale.

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