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Second round of Fringe First Award winners announced

Five more winners have been unveiled

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Edinburgh |

21 August 2026

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Mary Higgins and Ell Potter, photo by Jonny Ruff

The second round of The Scotsman‘s Fringe First winners have been revealed.

Awarded to Fringe shows making their world premieres and long held as the most prestigious theatre prizes at the festival, this week’s five winners saw a bumper haul for Summerhall, adding three nods to their two wins from last week. As it stands, five of the 11 shows that have won have all hailed from the same venue, with new wins this week for Pleasance Courtyard and Gilded Balloon.

Among the winners is Hotter Project’s Ham, due to transfer to London later this year, which we’ve reviewed very favourably here.

The winners are:

Amnesia – Pleasance Courtyard

Ham – Summerhall

The Distance – Summerhall

Parasocial Activity – Gilded Balloon

Salty Brine: How Strange It Is (The Neutral Milk Hotel Show) – Summerhall

A third round of winners comes next week, but in the meantime see all our festival coverage below.

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