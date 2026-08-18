Take a look at Kimberly Akimbo in rehearsals with Maria Friedman, the cast and creative team

Recently, WhatsOnStage went into rehearsals to get a sneak peek at the upcoming UK premiere of Kimberly Akimbo.

Alongside a showcase of numbers from the five-time Tony Award-winning musical, we also sat down with the show’s leading lady and three-time Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman, director Michael Longhurst, book writer and lyricist David Lindsay-Abaire, composer Jeanine Tesori, and cast members Alice Fearn (who plays Debra), Peter Hannah (Buddy Levaco), Gilli Jones (Seth Weetis) and Niamh Perry (Pattie Levaco) to get their thoughts on the European debut… and ice skating in what was an exceedingly warm rehearsal room!

Watch all the highlights below:

Kimberly Akimbo tells the story of 16-year-old Kimberly Levaco (Friedman), who lives with a rare genetic condition that causes her to age at four times the normal rate, as she navigates adolescence while aware of her limited time.

Also appearing in the cast are Sara Hajizadeh (as Teresa Benton) and Ronav Jain (as Aaron Puckett), who are both making their professional stage debuts, Robin Simões da Silva (as Martin Doaty) and Aviva Tulley (as Delia McDaniels).

Joining Longhurst, Lindsay-Abaire and Tesori in the creative team are designer Soutra Gilmour, musical supervisor Nigel Lilley, choreographer Matt Cole, lighting designer Jack Knowles and sound designer Matt Peploe. Casting is by Anna Cooper.

Kimberly Akimbo is scheduled to run at Hampstead Theatre from 28 August to 7 November, with tickets on sale below.