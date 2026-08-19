Bradley Jaden to make Broadway debut in new musical Wanted

He’s only just wrapped up his time in Les Misérables in New York!

Bradley Jaden will make his Broadway debut in the new musical Wanted this autumn.

The West End performer has joined the cast as Jesse, alongside the previously announced Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke, Luke James as Elijah and Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke.

Wanted begins previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre on 15 October, ahead of an opening night on 8 November. Further casting and the full creative team are to be announced.

Set in Texas in 1893, the musical follows twin sisters Mary and Martha Clarke as they flee forces determined to stop their family from claiming its inheritance. Inspired by the history of the Clarke family, the piece explores sisterhood, survival and freedom.

The musical has a book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum. It is directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, with choreography by Chelsey Arce.

The production was originally staged at Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia, in 2020 before a subsequent production at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey in 2024.

A five-track Wanted: The Studio EP, featuring Pfeiffer, LaFontaine and the Wanted studio cast, is available on streaming platforms.