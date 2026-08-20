Million Dollar Quartet confirms full London transfer cast

The production was first seen at the Barn in Cirencester

Full casting has been confirmed for the London transfer of the Barn Theatre’s production of Million Dollar Quartet.

Connor Payne will reprise his performance as Elvis Presley, alongside Christopher Erasmus as Johnny Cash, Joe Bence as Jerry Lee Lewis and Joey Bradick as Carl Perkins. Darren Day, previously announced, returns as record producer Sam Phillips.

They are joined by Jenay Naima as Dyanne, Geraint Downing as Brother Jay and Josh Haberfield as W S “Fluke” Holland. The full London company reprises its roles from the production’s Barn Theatre run.

The musical is set on 4 December 1956, when Presley, Cash, Lewis and Perkins famously came together for an impromptu recording session at Sun Records in Memphis. The score includes songs such as “Blue Suede Shoes”, “Fever”, “Walk the Line” and “Hound Dog”.

Jonathan O’Boyle directs, with choreography by Joanna Goodwin, set and costume design by Libby Watson, lighting design by Alex Musgrave, sound design by Nick Lodge and musical supervision by Lee Freeman. The casting director is Harry Blumenau.

The London engagement follows an extended run at the Barn Theatre in Cirencester and continues the venue’s Built By Barn initiative, following productions including I’m Sorry Prime Minister, I Can’t Quite Remember and the forthcoming UK tour of The King’s Speech.

Iwan Lewis, CEO and artistic director of the Barn Theatre, said: “I’m incredibly proud to bring the entire Barn company of Million Dollar Quartet from the Cotswolds to London. As more of our productions take on a future life, it means so much to continue that journey with the artists who made them a success. This company has blown away audiences at the Barn. Now it’s London’s turn.”

The musical, with a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, premiered on Broadway in 2010 before making its West End debut at the Noël Coward Theatre in 2011. It later returned to London as part of a UK tour in 2016 and 2017.

The show runs at The Arts at Marble Arch: powered by TodayTix from 4 September to 6 December 2026, with a press night on 15 September.