Cast joining Noah Schnapp in Affluenza world premiere confirmed

The world premiere play begins performances at Riverside Studios next month

Further cast joining Noah Schnapp (best known for his TV role as Will Byers in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things) in the world premiere of Affluenza have been revealed.

The piece, written and directed by Andy Sandberg, was announced as part of a five-play season at Hammersmith venue Riverside Studios. It is set against the ultra-wealthy social haven of the Hamptons, and explores themes of moral accountability, family legacy, and the American justice system.

Also appearing will be Juliet Cowan, Wallis Currie-Wood, Janette Manrara and Rupert Young.

The creative team includes set designer Charlie Corcoran, costume designer and associate set designer Hannah Schmidt, lighting designer Jack Weir, sound designer Emily Drohan, casting director Nicholas Hockaday, associate director Cecilie Fray, assistant director Florence Carr-Jones, general manager DEM Productions, production managers Jack Boissieux and Dan Steward for JBPM, and additional material by Scott Elmegreen.

The show is scheduled to run at Riverside Studios in London from 26 September to 21 November 2026. Press night is set for 5 October.

Tickets are on sale below.