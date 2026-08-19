The shortlist for the 2026 Stage Debut Awards, in association with Netflix, has been revealed, recognising performers and creatives making professional and West End debuts across UK theatre.
The annual awards celebrate emerging talent across performance and creative disciplines, with nominees recognised for work in the West End, on tour and at venues across the UK.
The public can vote for the Best West End Debut Performer award from today until 13 September. The category includes Levi Brown, Brendan Gleeson, Liv Hill, Noah Jupe, Cormac McAlinden, Ntombizodwa Ndlovu, Alistair Nwachukwu, Kate Phillips, Arti Shah and Sadie Sink.
Chair of the judges Sam Marlowe, chief critic of The Stage, said: “It’s never an easy task, narrowing down the wealth of theatrical talent across the UK into a shortlist – but it is an immense pleasure and a privilege. This year’s nominees have made work of stunning breadth and ingenuity – and, as ever, we recognise and salute those flexing their talents in our smallest spaces, on shoestring budgets, as well as those creating on a much larger scale.
“From the tiniest fringe venues to the West End stage, they all have one thing in common: a palpable passion for the art form, and limitless vision, both of which continue to make our theatre culture vibrant, challenging, thrilling and beautiful. These are artists taking their first steps with their gaze firmly fixed on the future – and the Debuts celebrates not only their achievements so far, but all those still to come.”
The winners will be announced at the ninth annual Stage Debut Awards ceremony, in association with Netflix, on 27 September at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London.
The nominees in full are:
Best Performer in a Play
Robert Aramayo – Guess How Much I Love You? (Royal Court Theatre, London)
Zoë Armer – The Virgins (Soho Theatre, London)
Noah Jupe – Romeo and Juliet (Harold Pinter Theatre, London)
Assa Kanouté – Much Ado About Nothing (Shakespeare’s Globe, London)