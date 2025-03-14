Rachel Zegler to star in Evita at The London Palladium

Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler will star in the new revival of Evita at The London Palladium, marking her UK stage debut.

Jamie Lloyd will direct the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. It will run from 14 June to 6 September 2025, with a press night set for 27 June.

Lloyd previously directed an award-winning outdoor version of the musical in 2019 at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, with this production labelled “an evolution” of that show.

Zegler, who made her Broadway debut in Romeo and Juliet, will take on the role of Eva Perón in the production. She commented: “Evita has been such an important musical to me since I was a little girl, when my dad and I would sing ‘Don’t Cry for Me Argentina’ together on my back patio. The opportunity to bring Jamie Lloyd’s singular, visionary ideas to life onstage is an honour unlike any other. The stage has always felt like home to me, and I can’t wait to make my West End debut in such great company.”

Lloyd added: “I am so excited to be collaborating with the brilliant Rachel Zegler on Evita. She is a phenomenal talent, and I am delighted she will be making her West End debut as the iconic Eva Perón.”

Tickets for Evita are on sale below. There will also be 5,000 tickets available across the run at £25 exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. These tickets will be available across all levels of the theatre, and go on sale at a later date.