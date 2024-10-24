Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor in Romeo and Juliet – first look photos released

The two are making their Broadway debuts

The Sam Gold-directed revival of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, has released production photos.

Running at Circle in the Square Theatre on Broadway, Shakespeare’s tale of star-crossed lovers features movement by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!) and original music by Grammy Award winner and frequent Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Joining Connor and Zegler are Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans (Skin of Our Teeth) as Mercutio/The Friar, Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why) as The Nurse/Tybalt, Nihar Duvvuri (Broadway debut) as Balthazar, Sola Fadiran (Camelot) as Capulet/Lady Capulet, Daniel Bravo Hernández (Broadway debut) as Abraham, Taheen Modak (Broadway debut) as Benvolio, Jasai Chase Owens (Broadway debut) as Gregory, Gían Pérez (Sing Street) as Samson/Paris/Peter and understudies Missy Malek (Broadway debut), Timothy Oh (Broadway debut), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves) and Daniel Velez (Broadway debut).

It has scenic design by Tony Award nominee dots, costume design by Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, hair, wig and makeup design by Robert Pickens and Katie Gell and violence by Drew Leary. Claire Warden serves as intimacy director, Gigi Buffington serves as voice and text coach and Michael Sexton and Ayanna Thompson serve as dramaturgy and text consultants.

Production stage management is by Rachel Bauder, Juniper Street Productions is the Production Manager and 101 Productions Ltd serve as general manager. Casting is by Taylor Williams.

The producers previously released a new music video for “Tiny Moves,” by Antonoff’s band The Bleachers, which you can watch here: