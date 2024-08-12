Romeo and Juliet with Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler announces complete Broadway cast

The New York revival will open this autumn (that’s the “fall” for American readers)

Seaview, the producers of the forthcoming Sam Gold-directed revival of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, have announced full casting for the production.

It will begin performances at Circle in the Square Theatre on 26 September ahead of an official opening night on 24 October. Shakespeare’s tale of star-crossed love will feature movement by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!) and original music by Grammy Award winner and frequent Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Joining Connor and Zegler will be Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans (Skin of Our Teeth) as Mercutio/The Friar, Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why) as The Nurse/Tybalt, Nihar Duvvuri (Broadway debut) as Balthazar, Sola Fadiran (Camelot) as Capulet/Lady Capulet, Daniel Bravo Hernández (Broadway debut) as Abraham, Taheen Modak (Broadway debut) as Benvolio, Jasai Chase Ownes (Broadway debut) as Gregory, Gían Pérez (Sing Street) as Samson/Paris/Peter and understudies Missy Malek (Broadway debut), Timothy Oh (Broadway debut), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves) and Daniel Velez (Broadway debut).

It will have scenic design by Tony Award nominee dots, costume design by Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, hair, wig and makeup design by Robert Pickens and Katie Gell and violence by Drew Leary. Claire Warden will serve as intimacy director, Gigi Buffington will serve as voice and text coach and Michael Sexton and Ayanna Thompson will serve as dramaturgy and text consultants.

Production stage management is by Rachel Bauder, Juniper Street Productions is the Production Manager and 101 Productions Ltd serve as general manager. Casting is by Taylor Williams.

The producers have released a new music video for “Tiny Moves,” by Antonoff’s band The Bleachers, which you can watch here: