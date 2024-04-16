Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler to star in Romeo and Juliet on Broadway with music by Jack Antonoff

Heartstopper Emmy winner Kit Connor and West Side Story Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler will star in a new Broadway revival of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, directed by Sam Gold.

Gold’s production, set to open in the fall of 2024 at a theatre to be announced, will feature music by Grammy-winner Jack Antonoff and movement by Sonya Tayeh. Connor (Romeo), Zegler (Juliet), and Antonoff will make their Broadway debuts.

This production of the Shakespearean tragedy is described as follows: “The youth are f**ked. Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.”

Gold said today: “With the presidential election coming up in November, I felt like making a show this fall that celebrates youth and hope, and unleashes the anger young people feel about the world they are inheriting.”

Further company members will be revealed at a later date, with tickets going on sale next month. Casting is by Taylor Williams.

Zegler can soon be seen opposite Gal Gadot in the upcoming live-action version of Snow White, with new tunes penned by Pasek and Paul (Dear Evan Hansen).

This Romeo and Juliet is unrelated to the upcoming Jamie Lloyd Company West End revival, starring Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers.