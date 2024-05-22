Romeo and Juliet with Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler confirms Broadway dates, venue and details, releases music video

The New York revival will open this autumn (that’s the “fall” for American readers)

Seaview, the producers of the forthcoming Sam Gold-directed revival of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, have announced further details of the production, which will begin performances at Circle in the Square Theatre on 26 September ahead of an official opening night on 24 October.

Circle in the Square is currently occupied by the revival of An Enemy of the People, also directed by Gold.

Romeo and Juliet will feature scenic design by two-time 2024 Tony Award nominee dots, costume design by 2024 Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash, lighting design by two-time 2024 Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, and sound design by two-time 2024 Tony Award Nominee Cody Spencer. Rachel Bauder is the production stage manager. 101 Productions will serve as general manager.

Shakespeare’s tale of star-crossed love will feature movement by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!) and original music by Grammy Award winner and frequent Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff.

The producers have released a new music video for “Tiny Moves,” by Antonoff’s band The Bleachers, which you can watch here: