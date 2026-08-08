Badgers at Traverse Theatre – Edinburgh Fringe review

At the Edinburgh Fringe, few shows manage to live up to a tantalising show description: in the case of Malaika Kegode’s Badgers it’s billed as a multi-circle Venn diagram of gig theatre, live podcasting, true crime, murder mystery, folk horror, and supernatural intrigue. Phew. Even listing all the constituent parts feels exhausting.

But somewhere between capturing the exact intersection of contemporary form and ancient folklore, Kegode has penned a supremely impressive and incredibly moving new play – one that on paper could have degenerated into chaos. In practice, it results in an extraordinarily slick, emotionally fraught, and deeply moving piece of theatre.

The narrative centers on Meles, a struggling podcaster attempting to step out from the formidable shadow of her dying mother, a renowned journalist. Meles is based in a rural town lingering under the shadow of a decade-old cold case: the sudden disappearance of a failed musician who vanished while attempting to record an album. Interwoven with this investigation is a reclusive local woman tied to surrounding badger folklore. Think The X-Files with more cups of tea and badger-print biscuit tins. While the premise might sound delightfully outlandish, Kegode grounds the story with immense emotional gravity and quiet intimacy.

As the central storyteller, Kegode holds the auditorium spellbound. Her direct address draws the audience into the fold, deftly inviting us to step into Meles’ shoes – through questionable decisions, interviewee manipulation and occasional journalistic blunder. Complementing her performance is an evocative, soaring score composed by Jakabol, performed live from a sound booth on stage by musicians Joe Williams and Beth Roberts, who double as interactive stage partners alongside a number of recorded voiceovers.

Technically, the show is a masterclass in staging. Co-lighting designers Mike Gunning and Natalia Chan create an atmospheric landscape, whilst Christopher Harrison’s video design uses three screens across the auditorium to seamlessly augment the narrative. There’s a paradox of sorts – such an earthy, natural, almost cottage-core tale told with every digital trick in the book. In lesser hands, such complex technicality could feel over-engineered, echoing the cold precision of an overwrought take on Simon McBurney’s The Encounter. Instead, director Jenny Davies ensures the technology serves a warm, profoundly human core.

Ultimately, Badgers explores how the stories we inherit and the songs we sing alter our perception of reality. Though folk horror, folk music and true crime podcasts are undeniably on-trend and this endeavour could feel kitsch-y, Kegode’s approach feels entirely fresh, original, and though not urgent, urgently told. Some shows just have you hooked, and this is a genuine standout of the Fringe – an inventive, haunting spectacle that must be seen to be believed.