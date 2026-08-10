Full cast confirmed for new version of Martin Guerre

A new version of Martin Guerre will debut in London this autumn, as previously reported, and now the cast has been confirmed.

The Old Vic will mount a semi-staged production in the round, under the direction of Matthew Warchus, from 1 to 31 October 2026 as a five-week limited run, with a press night scheduled for 20 October.

Martin Guerre is a musical by Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil, creators of Les Misérables and Miss Saigon. They said: “We’re thrilled that this timeless story is being brought back to life at The Old Vic, entirely reimagined and under the experienced direction of Matthew Warchus. 30 years on from its premiere at the Prince Edward Theatre in London, we are delighted that audiences, both new and familiar, will get to experience the story and music of Martin Guerre again. A story of lies and passionate love, versus the truth — or perhaps more importantly, what we each perceive to be true.’

Set in 16th-century rural France, it tells the story of a young peasant woman, Bertrande, whose husband Martin abandons her and their village. Years later, a man claiming to be Martin returns, transformed into a kinder and more loving partner.

It premiered in 1996 at the Prince Edward Theatre in London, later undergoing several major revisions.

Set to appear in this staging are Liv Andrusier as Bertrande, Monique Ashe-Palmer as ensemble, Mathew Craig as Pierre, Mali Wen Davies as ensemble, Daniel Forrester as ensemble, Becca Francis as swing, Grace Galloway as ensemble, Dan Hand as Young Martin, Bethan Louise Honer as Young Bertrande, Alex James-Hatton as Martin, Chris Jenkins as ensemble, Aaron Lee Lambert as Judge, Eli McFarland as Young Benoit, Shane O’Riordan as Martin, Oliver Payne as Young Guillaume, Adam Pearce as Father Dominic, Nathaniel Purnell as swing, Colin Ryan as Benoit, Caroline Sheen as Madame de Rols, Gabriella Stylianou as ensemble and Barney Wilkinson as Guillaume.

This version will feature new music, lyrics and folk-inflected orchestrations. New lyrics are by Boublil, Annabel Mutale Reed and Paul Hodge, while the existing lyrics are by Boublil and Stephen Clark. Original French lyrics are by Boublil, with additional material by Hodge.

The production is developed and directed by Warchus, with set and costume design by Rob Howell, choreography by Lizzi Gee, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, Luca Panetta and Toby Ison, sound design by Fergus O’Hare, orchestrations by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Chris Poon, musical direction by Matthew Jackson, and casting by Will Burton for Grindrod Burton Casting. The assistant director is Jennifer Lane Baker, associate set design is Megan Rouse, associate costume is Lucy Gaiger, associate choreography is Stuart Winter, wigs, hair and make-up is by Campbell Young Associates, props supervisor is Katie Saunders for Propworks, and musician’s contractor is David Gallagher.