Theatre News

Shortlist announced for The List’s Festival Awards 2024

The winners will be revealed on Friday

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Edinburgh |

20 August 2024

Nicole Sawyerr and Debra Baker, © Nicola Young
Nicole Sawyerr and Debra Baker, © Nicola Young

The shortlist for The List‘s Festival Awards 2024 have been announced.

The awards celebrate the diversity and quality of performances and exhibitions that define the Edinburgh Festivals, with a number of categories dedicated to performances at the Edinburgh Fringe. Nominees include a few shows that have already won Fringe First prizes, including Brian Watkins’ Weather Girl and Xhloe and Natasha’s A Letter to Lyndon B Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First. 

The final ceremony will take place on Friday 23 August 2024, from 3 to 6pm at Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh.

Shortlisted Theatre Categories:

Sit-Up Award for Best Production with a Social Impact

  • FAMEHUNGRY at Summerhall
  • 300 Paintings at Summerhall
  • The Chaos That Has Been and Will No Doubt Return at Summerhall

International Fringe Encore Series Edinburgh Prize

  • Weather Girl at Summerhall
  • A Giant on the Bridge at Assembly Roxy
  • A Letter to Lyndon B Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First at theSpace
  • My Mother’s Funeral: The Show at Summerhall

Best Show from Adelaide

  • Lewis Major: Triptych at Assembly @Dance Base
  • B.L.I.P.S. at Summerhall
  • Ten Thousand Hours at Assembly Hall
  • Fool’s Paradise at Pleasance Courtyard

Best Show

  • Natalie Palamides: WEER at Traverse Theatre
  • These Are The Contents Of My Head (The Annie Lennox Show) at Assembly Checkpoint
  • So Young at Traverse Theatre
  • Sawdust Symphony at ZOO Southside
  • Monkeys Everywhere at Pleasance Courtyard

The awards will conclude with the final ceremony on 23 August.

Guide

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Exclusive prices in London Theatre Week!

MORE

Latest Videos

janis joplin

A Night with Janis Joplin – in rehearsals

We got a piece of their hearts as the cast prepare for the UK premiere!