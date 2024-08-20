Shortlist announced for The List’s Festival Awards 2024

London
The winners will be revealed on Friday
The shortlist for The List‘s Festival Awards 2024 have been announced.
The awards celebrate the diversity and quality of performances and exhibitions that define the Edinburgh Festivals, with a number of categories dedicated to performances at the Edinburgh Fringe. Nominees include a few shows that have already won Fringe First prizes, including Brian Watkins’ Weather Girl and Xhloe and Natasha’s A Letter to Lyndon B Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First.
The final ceremony will take place on Friday 23 August 2024, from 3 to 6pm at Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh.
Sit-Up Award for Best Production with a Social Impact
International Fringe Encore Series Edinburgh Prize
Best Show from Adelaide
Best Show
We got a piece of their hearts as the cast prepare for the UK premiere!