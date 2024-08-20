Shortlist announced for The List’s Festival Awards 2024

The winners will be revealed on Friday

The shortlist for The List‘s Festival Awards 2024 have been announced.

The awards celebrate the diversity and quality of performances and exhibitions that define the Edinburgh Festivals, with a number of categories dedicated to performances at the Edinburgh Fringe. Nominees include a few shows that have already won Fringe First prizes, including Brian Watkins’ Weather Girl and Xhloe and Natasha’s A Letter to Lyndon B Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First.

The final ceremony will take place on Friday 23 August 2024, from 3 to 6pm at Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh.

Shortlisted Theatre Categories:

Sit-Up Award for Best Production with a Social Impact

FAMEHUNGRY at Summerhall

300 Paintings at Summerhall

The Chaos That Has Been and Will No Doubt Return at Summerhall

International Fringe Encore Series Edinburgh Prize

Weather Girl at Summerhall

A Giant on the Bridge at Assembly Roxy

A Letter to Lyndon B Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First at theSpace

My Mother’s Funeral: The Show at Summerhall

Best Show from Adelaide

Lewis Major: Triptych at Assembly @Dance Base

B.L.I.P.S. at Summerhall

Ten Thousand Hours at Assembly Hall

Fool’s Paradise at Pleasance Courtyard

Best Show

Natalie Palamides: WEER at Traverse Theatre

These Are The Contents Of My Head (The Annie Lennox Show) at Assembly Checkpoint

So Young at Traverse Theatre

Sawdust Symphony at ZOO Southside

Monkeys Everywhere at Pleasance Courtyard

