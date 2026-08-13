National Theatre releases rehearsal photos of The Story with Letitia Wright

Rehearsal photos have been revealed for the British premiere of The Story at the National’s Olivier Theatre.

Written by American playwright Tracey Scott Wilson, whose previous work includes The Americans, the play centres on an ambitious Black reporter who defies her editor to pursue a controversial lead, raising questions around race, power and journalistic ethics.

Letitia Wright will make her National Theatre debut in the production, following her screen work including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

She stars alongside Aliyah Odoffin who plays the role of Latisha, Ashley Thomas as Neil, Lorraine Toussaint as Pat and Wilf Scolding as Jeff.

The cast also includes Antonia Bernath as Jessica Dunn, Josh Goulding as Tim Dunn, Jay Simpson as Detective and Unique Spencer as Adrienne.

In the ensemble are Tee Arnold, Donna Augustin, Reanna Bleu, Katie Buchholz, Arianne Carless, Angelina Chudi, Linseigh Green, Roland Royal III and Matt Whitchurch.

The production is directed by Clint Dyer, who is joined by set designer Anna Fleischle, costume designer Natalie Pryce, lighting designer Paul Anderson, movement director Lucie

Pankhurst, sound designer Benjamin Grant, co-video designers Gino Ricardo Green and Tal Yarden, wigs, hair and make-up designer Cynthia De La Rosa, intimacy director Ingrid

Mackinnon, fight director Kev McCurdy, casting directors Alastair Coomer and Martin Poile, dialect coach Hazel Holder and voice coach Cathleen McCarron, with associate director Emily Aboud, associate set designer Keziah Ferguson and associate sound designer Nick Man.

It runs from 27 August to 24 October 2026, with a press night on 3 September.