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National Theatre releases rehearsal photos of The Story with Letitia Wright

Clint Dyer directs the UK premiere

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

13 August 2026

Letitia Wright (Yvonne) and The Story cast in rehearsals © Feruza Afeweki 39
Letitia Wright (Yvonne) and The Story cast in rehearsals © Feruza Afeweki

Rehearsal photos have been revealed for the British premiere of The Story at the National’s Olivier Theatre.

Written by American playwright Tracey Scott Wilson, whose previous work includes The Americans, the play centres on an ambitious Black reporter who defies her editor to pursue a controversial lead, raising questions around race, power and journalistic ethics.

Letitia Wright will make her National Theatre debut in the production, following her screen work including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

She stars alongside Aliyah Odoffin who plays the role of Latisha, Ashley Thomas as Neil, Lorraine Toussaint as Pat and Wilf Scolding as Jeff.

Aliyah Odoffin (Latisha) in The Story rehearsals © Feruza Afeweki 32
Aliyah Odoffin (Latisha) in The Story rehearsals © Feruza Afeweki
Lorraine Toussaint (Pat) in rehearsals for The Story © Feruza Afeweki 6
Lorraine Toussaint (Pat) in rehearsals for The Story © Feruza Afeweki
Ashley Thomas (Neil) and The Story cast in rehearsals © Feruza Afeweki 26
Ashley Thomas (Neil) and The Story cast in rehearsals © Feruza Afeweki
Wilf Scolding (Jeff) and Letitia Wright (Yvonne) in The Story rehearsals © Feruza Afeweki 25
Wilf Scolding (Jeff) and Letitia Wright (Yvonne) in The Story rehearsals © Feruza Afeweki

The cast also includes Antonia Bernath as Jessica Dunn, Josh Goulding as Tim Dunn, Jay Simpson as Detective and Unique Spencer as Adrienne.

In the ensemble are Tee Arnold, Donna Augustin, Reanna Bleu, Katie Buchholz, Arianne Carless, Angelina Chudi, Linseigh Green, Roland Royal III and Matt Whitchurch.

Letitia Wright (Yvonne) in rehearsals for The Story © Feruza Afeweki 3
Letitia Wright (Yvonne) in rehearsals for The Story © Feruza Afeweki
Antonia Bernath (Jessica Dunn), Jay Simpson (Detective) and The Story cast in rehearsals for The Story © Feruza Afeweki 12
Antonia Bernath (Jessica Dunn), Jay Simpson (Detective) and The Story cast in rehearsals for The Story © Feruza Afeweki
L R Lorraine Toussaint (Pat), Letitia Wright (Yvonne) in rehearsals for The Story © Feruza Afeweki 11
Lorraine Toussaint (Pat), Letitia Wright (Yvonne) in rehearsals for The Story © Feruza Afeweki

The production is directed by Clint Dyer, who is joined by set designer Anna Fleischle, costume designer Natalie Pryce, lighting designer Paul Anderson, movement director Lucie
Pankhurst, sound designer Benjamin Grant, co-video designers Gino Ricardo Green and Tal Yarden, wigs, hair and make-up designer Cynthia De La Rosa, intimacy director Ingrid
Mackinnon, fight director Kev McCurdy, casting directors Alastair Coomer and Martin Poile, dialect coach Hazel Holder and voice coach Cathleen McCarron, with associate director Emily Aboud, associate set designer Keziah Ferguson and associate sound designer Nick Man.

It runs from 27 August to 24 October 2026, with a press night on 3 September.

Ashley Thomas (Neil) and Lorraine Toussaint (Pat) in The Story rehearsals © Feruza Afeweki 46
Ashley Thomas (Neil) and Lorraine Toussaint (Pat) in The Story rehearsals © Feruza Afeweki
Tracey Scott Wilson (playwright), Clint Dyer (director) and The Story creative team in rehearsals © Feruza Afeweki 49
Tracey Scott Wilson (playwright), Clint Dyer (director) and The Story creative team in rehearsals © Feruza Afeweki
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