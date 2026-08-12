Cabaret announces new casting for autumn 2026

Two American stars fly over to lead the show!

Skylar Astin and Sarah Hyland will make their West End debuts as the Emcee and Sally Bowles when they join the cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club from 21 September 2026.

Joining the company are Ronan Burns as Ernst Ludwig, Lindsay Atherton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, and Lily Frances, Peter Houston, Samuel How, Bailey Johnson, Ellie Mitchell, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Natasha Wilde and Nicky Wong Rush.

Continuing in the cast are Baker Mukasa as Clifford Bradshaw, Ruthie Henshall as Fraulein Schneider, Robert Hands as Herr Schultz, with Joe Atkinson, Xavion Campbell-Brown, Olivia-Rose Deer, Anya Ferdinand, Danny Fogarty, Adrian Grove and Eva-Rose Tanaka.

The prologue company comprises Isobel Bates, Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Jonathan Charles, Shanelle Clemenson, Andrew Linnie, Zara Liu, Dak Mashava, Brian James O’Sullivan, Jack William Parry and Shiho Yokoyama.

The production recently surpassed 1,900 performances, becoming the longest-running production of Cabaret in West End history. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the musical, which premiered on Broadway in November 1966, and the fifth anniversary of Rebecca Frecknall’s West End production, which opened in November 2021. A celebratory performance will take place on 20 November, with a limited allocation of specially priced tickets available.

Astin and Hyland succeed Jamie Muscato and Joy Woods in the production, which continues booking through to 18 September 2027.

Featuring music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff, Cabaret is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The score includes “Willkommen”, “Don’t Tell Mama”, “Mein Herr”, “Maybe This Time”, “Money” and the title song.

The production is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, with set and costume design by Tom Scutt, choreography by Julia Cheng, musical supervision by Jennifer Whyte, musical direction by Ben van Tienen, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster, wigs and hair design by Sam Cox, make-up design by Guy Common, casting by Stuart Burt, original associate direction and prologue direction by Jordan Fein, and prologue composition by Angus MacRae.

Note, Astin’s final performance will be Saturday 12 December 2026, while Hyland’s final performance will be Saturday 23 January 2027.