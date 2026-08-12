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Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss to alternate roles in Electra / Persona – with full National Theatre casting revealed

Benedict Andrews’ production begins previews at the end of the month

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

12 August 2026

Benedict Andrews (Writer and Director), Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss (both Electra Elisabeth and Clytemnestra Alma) Electra Persona. (c)Monika Rittershaus 077
Benedict Andrews (writer and director), Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss (both Electra/Elisabeth and Clytemnestra/Alma), photo by Monika Rittershaus

The National Theatre has released first-look rehearsal images and confirmed casting for Benedict Andrews’ new play Electra/Persona, which receives its world premiere in the Lyttelton Theatre later this month.

Written and directed by Andrews, the production combines Sophocles’ Electra with Ingmar Bergman’s Persona, exploring identity and the relationship between performer and role.

Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss will alternate the roles of Electra/Elisabeth and Clytemnestra/Alma throughout the run. They are joined by Ella Lily Hyland as Chrysothemis/Reader and Patrick Robinson as Aegisthus/Husband.

The understudies are Peter Eastland (Aegisthus/Husband), Frankie Lipman (Chrysothemis/Reader), Celia Nelson (Clytemnestra/Alma) and Natalie Thomas (Electra/Elisabeth).

The production is described as follows: “During a performance of Electra, an actress suddenly falls silent. What follows is a rupture: two women drawn into an intense, unsettling encounter where speech breaks down and the boundaries between self and role give way.”

The creative team includes set designer Magda Willi, costume designer Merle Hensel, composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Brendan Aanes, video designer Ash J Woodward, fight and intimacy directors Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd, casting director Alastair Coomer, voice coach Cathleen McCarron, associate director Danica Selem, music associate Deanna H Choi, associate lighting designer Skylar Turnbull Hurd and staff director Oliver Hurst.

Electra/Persona runs in the Lyttelton Theatre from 19 August to 10 October 2026, with a press night on 1 September.

Ella Lily Hyland (Chrysothemis Reader), Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss (Electra Elisabeth and Clytemnestra Alma) Electra Persona. (c)Monika Rittershaus 132
Ella Lily Hyland (Chrysothemis/Reader), Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss (Electra/Elisabeth and Clytemnestra/Alma), photo by Monika Rittershaus
Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss (both Electra Elisabeth and Clytemnestra Alma) in rehearsal for Electra Persona. (c) Monika Rittershaus 041
Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss (both Electra/Elisabeth and Clytemnestra/Alma), photo by Monika Rittershaus
Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss (both Electra Elisabeth and Clytemnestra Alma) in rehearsal for Electra Persona. (c) Monika Rittershaus 051
Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss (both Electra/Elisabeth and Clytemnestra/Alma), photo by Monika Rittershaus
Nina Hoss (Electra Elisabeth and Clytemnestra Alma) in rehearsal for Electra Persona at the National Theatre. (c) Monika Rittershaus 018
Nina Hoss (Electra/Elisabeth and Clytemnestra/Alma), photo by Monika Rittershaus
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