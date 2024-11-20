Cate Blanchett, James Graham and Sarah Wiggins to join National Theatre board

Cate Blanchett, James Graham, and Sarah Wiggins are set to join the National Theatre Board, it has been announced.

Blanchett, the acclaimed actor and producer, was co-artistic director and co-CEO of Sydney Theatre Company from 2008 to 2013. Her work there included productions that toured globally, such as The Maids, Uncle Vanya, and The Secret River, which was later staged at the National Theatre in 2019. Blanchett also performed at the National in 2019 in Martin Crimp’s When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other.

Playwright and screenwriter Graham joins the board following a series of notable successes, including Dear England, which premiered at the National Theatre in 2023 before transferring to the West End. His earlier work This House was a National Theatre hit, later revived in the West End. Graham’s credits also span television, with critically acclaimed series such as Sherwood and Quiz. A fresh version of Dear England will return to the National Theatre next year.

Wiggins is currently vice chair within global banking at HSBC. She has a background in advising on high-profile mergers and acquisitions, as well as advocating for diversity and inclusion within the corporate sector.

The departing Trustees are Sabine Chalmers and Vicki Mortimer.

The appointments come as the National Theatre looks ahead to a significant period of transition, with new leadership under Indhu Rubasingham (set to be the new director) and Kate Varah as co-chief executives starting in spring 2025.