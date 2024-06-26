National Theatre’s The Importance of Being Earnest with Ncuti Gatwa and Sharon D Clarke reveals further cast

The National Theatre has unveiled further casting for a new production of Oscar Wilde’s comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest, set to grace the Lyttelton Theatre from 20 November 2024 to 25 January 2025.

Helmed by director Max Webster in his National Theatre debut, the production’s cast features Richard Cant (Stan & Ollie, Mary Queen of Scots) as Reverend Canon Chasuble, Sharon D Clarke (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Doctor Who) as the iconic Lady Bracknell, Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) as Algernon Moncrieff, Amanda Lawrence (Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker, Angels in America) as Miss Prism, and Hugh Skinner (W1A, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Jack Worthing.

Joining them will be Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Rain Dogs, Blues for an Alabama Sky) as Gwendolen Fairfax and Eliza Scanlen (Little Women, Sharp Objects) as Cecily Cardew.

It will have set and costume design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Nicola T Chang, composition by DJ Walde, and movement direction by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. Alastair Coomer handles casting.

The show joins the previously announced Ballet Shoes at the National Theatre for the festive season.