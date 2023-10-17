National Theatre announces 2024 shows and details

The venue will also trial beginning some shows at 6.30pm

The National Theatre has revealed an array of upcoming productions while also confirming further details about recently announced shows.

All of those discussed below are set to go on sale to the public on Thursday, 9 November, while some will also have a trialled 6.30pm start time.

Further details have been revealed for Nye, a new play by Tim Price, directed by Rufus Norris and running in the Olivier Theatre. Delving into the life of Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan, Michael Sheen will lead a cast also composed of Remy Beasley, Roger Evans, Jon Furlong, Stephanie Jacob, Kezrena James, Tony Jayawardena, Rebecca Killick, Rhodri Meilir and Sharon Small.

The set designer is Vicki Mortimer, costume designer Kinnetia Isidore, lighting designer Paule Constable, co-choreographers Steven Hoggett and Jess Williams, composer Will Stuart, sound designer Donato Wharton, projection designer Jon Driscoll and casting director Alastair Coomer CDG.

The play is set to run in the Olivier Theatre from 24 February until 11 May, with the press night scheduled for 6 March. Notably, Nye is a co-production with the Wales Millennium Centre, where it will be staged from 18 May to 1 June.

Dodie Smith’s Dear Octopus, directed by National Theatre associate Emily Burns, makes a revival appearance in the Lyttelton Theatre. This heartfelt exploration of the Randolph family, reuniting on the eve of World War II, will star Lindsay Duncan alongside Malcolm Sinclair, with additional cast members yet to be announced. The set and costume designer is Frankie Bradshaw, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, composer Nico Muhly, sound designer Tingying Dong, and casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor.

Dear Octopus will run from 7 February until 27 March, with the press night set for 14 February. Following this will be London Tide, which we’ve discussed in full here.

Beth Steel’s Till the Stars Come Down takes the stage at the Dorfman Theatre in January. Directed by Bijan Sheibani, this play revolves around a family coming together on a summer’s day. The cast features Lorraine Ashbourne, Lucy Black, Lisa McGrillis, Sinéad Matthews, Derek Riddell, Ruby Stokes, Alan Williams, and Marc Wootton. The set and costume designer is Samal Blak, lighting designer Paule Constable, choreographer and movement director Aline David, sound designer Gareth Fry, fight director Kev McCurdy, intimacy coordinator Asha Jennings-Grant, staff director Stephan Mysko von Schultze, and casting director Alastair Coomer CDG.

Underdog: The Other Other Brontë by Sarah Gordon, directed by Natalie Ibu, is set to hit the stage in March 2024, in collaboration with Northern Stage. This irreverent retelling of the Brontë sisters’ lives and their sibling dynamics will star Rhiannon Clements, Adele James, and Gemma Whelan. The Dorfman Theatre will host this production from 27 March until 25 May, with the press night scheduled for 4 April.

The set and costume designer is Grace Smart, lighting designer Zoe Spurr, sound designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, and casting director Naomi Downham.