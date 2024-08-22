Take a first look at Ncuti Gatwa, Sharon D Clarke and more in the National Theatre’s The Importance of Being Earnest

The National Theatre has unveiled a delightful and eye-catching poster and new trailer for its production of Oscar Wilde’s comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest, set to grace the Lyttelton Theatre from 20 November 2024 to 25 January 2025.

Helmed by director Max Webster in his National Theatre debut, the production’s cast features Richard Cant (Stan & Ollie, Mary Queen of Scots) as Reverend Canon Chasuble, Sharon D Clarke (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Doctor Who) as the iconic Lady Bracknell, Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) as Algernon Moncrieff, Amanda Lawrence (Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker, Angels in America) as Miss Prism, Hugh Skinner (W1A, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Jack Worthing, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Rain Dogs, Blues for an Alabama Sky) as Gwendolen Fairfax and Eliza Scanlen (Little Women, Sharp Objects) as Cecily Cardew.

Joining them and revealed recently is Julian Bleach (Doctor Who, The Grinning Man) as Merriman / Lane.

It will have set and costume design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Nicola T Chang, composition by DJ Walde, and movement direction by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. Alastair Coomer handles casting.