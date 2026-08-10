What does the future of Game of Thrones: The Mad King look like? Plus the hottest shows from Edinburgh

Welcome to this unexpectedly early episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

It’s a bumper reviews special! In what might be the biggest theatre opening of the year, the world of Game of Thrones comes to the stage in a gigantic production at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre. But does it live up to the hype? Alex Wood and Sarah Crompton discuss Dominic Cooke and Duncan Macmillan’s efforts and what its future life might look like.

Elsewhere, Sarah went to Regent’s Park for a night under the (fake) moonlight at Cats, while Alex is trekking between theatres at the Edinburgh Festivals.

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

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