Why comedy actors can do anything – with Charly Clive and Ellen Robertson

Welcome to this bonus episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

We head to the Edinburgh Fringe to talk to Charly Clive and Ellen Robertson, normally known as comedy duo Britney, who are performing in a brand new play, Jitters.

The duo, reflecting on a decade at the Fringe, detail what it’s like breaking new ground professionally as they tackle a long-form drama as a twosome, and how the Edinburgh Festivals have changed over the last ten years.

Sarah Crompton and Alex Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

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