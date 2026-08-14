whatsonstage white
Podcasts

Why comedy actors can do anything – with Charly Clive and Ellen Robertson

The pair star in Jitters at Summerhall

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Edinburgh |

14 August 2026

comedy actors
Ellen Robertson and Charly Clive, photo by

Welcome to this bonus episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

We head to the Edinburgh Fringe to talk to Charly Clive and Ellen Robertson, normally known as comedy duo Britney, who are performing in a brand new play, Jitters.

The duo, reflecting on a decade at the Fringe, detail what it’s like breaking new ground professionally as they tackle a long-form drama as a twosome, and how the Edinburgh Festivals have changed over the last ten years.

Sarah Crompton and Alex Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms – including Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode!

Listen for free here:

Spotify user? Try here:

Add as a preferred
source on Google

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Hadestown the Musical still, courtesy of Trafalgar

Hadestown film releases performance clip and stills ahead of UK cinema release date

It’s coming!