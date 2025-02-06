Exclusive: The Great Gatsby musical announces lead casting for run in the West End

The Great Gatsby has announced lead casting for its West End run.

The show, also currently playing on Broadway, is based on F Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel about a self-made millionaire and his quest for the American Dream (in the arms of the married woman living across the bay).

The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), an original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). You can read our exclusive interview with Bruni here.

The production is choreographed by Dominique Kelley, with Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III. The team is completed by lighting designer Cory Pattak, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig designers Drama Desk Award winner Charles G LaPointe and Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, orchestrations are by Howland and Kim Scharnberg and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio. UK casting is by Jill Green Casting.

Set to lead the show in the West End will be Jamie Muscato, taking on the role of Jay Gatsby. Joining him as Daisy Buchanan will be Frances Mayli McCann. Muscato said he was “thrilled” to be leading the UK premiere, continuing that Gatsby was “a character so full of mystery, passion, and longing. Bringing this iconic role to life on the West End is an incredible honour, and I can’t wait to share this production with audiences.”

McCann added that she saw Daisy as “a complex, captivating character” and that she “can’t wait to dive in to her world and share this timeless story with audiences in the heart of the West End.”

You can watch an exclusive video of the duo here:

Further casting for the show will be revealed in due course.

The production will open at the London Coliseum on 11 April 2025, with playing dates through to 7 September 2025. Tickets are on sale now.