If you like Legally Blonde or Mean Girls, you’ll adore Come Fall in Love!

The brand new musical is a joyous stage adaptation of India’s longest running blockbuster movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also known as DDLJ

We asked the team behind Come Fall in Love to put together a quick guide to the show – and why it should be right at the top of any theatre fan’s must-see musicals list this year.

Fans of Bollywood and musical blockbusters – unite!

If you’re a fan of high-energy, feel-good musicals like Legally Blonde and Mean Girls, then you’re in for a treat with Come Fall in Love. This vibrant new show is based on the Bollywood phenomenon Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film’s original director, this production promises to bring the magic of Bollywood to the stage in a way never seen before in this East-meets-West musical comedy.

Swoon over our stellar lead casting

The show recently unveiled its two leading stars – Jena Pandya, who has credits including Mamma Mia! and Bhangra Nation, and Ashley Day, who danced his way into our hearts when appearing in An American in Paris in the West End.

A sumptuous creative team

Come Fall in Love boasts an award-winning creative team that includes some of the biggest names in the industry. The book and lyrics are by Olivier Award-winning Nell Benjamin, known for her work on Mean Girls with Tina Fey and Legally Blonde with Laurence O’Keefe.

The music is composed by the legendary duo Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, while the choreography is handled by Olivier, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning Rob Ashford, known for his work on Frozen and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Additionally, the production features Indian dancing by co-choreographer Shruti Merchant, and scenic design by Tony Award-winning Derek McLane.

A high-energy, globetrotting adventure

Come Fall in Love’s plot is a cracker. Simran, a young British woman whose future is all set with an arranged marriage back in India, sets off on one last holiday around Europe. All is going according to plan until she encounters Roger, who turns her world, and her romantic expectations, upside down…

The musical takes audiences on a colourful, high-energy journey from Paris to Rome and the stunning yellow mustard fields of Punjab. It’s a hilarious, heart-winning new musical comedy that brings together the best of both worlds – the glitz and glamour of Bollywood and the charm of West End musicals. Fans of shows like Mamma Mia! will particularly enjoy the globetrotting aspect of the show, as it captures the essence of adventure and romance in a way that’s both entertaining and heartwarming.

Why you’ll love it

Whether you’re a die-hard Bollywood fan or someone who loves lavish and colourful musicals, Come Fall in Love has something for everyone. The show’s vibrancy, catchy music, and engaging storyline make it a must-see at the Manchester Opera House.

Tickets are on sale now.