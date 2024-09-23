Come Fall in Love musical, based on Bollywood blockbuster, announces dates and details

Further plans for the musical adaptation of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, one of the biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema, have been revealed.

Entitled Come Fall in Love and helmed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of the Hindi-language film (also commonly known as DDLJ), the stage version will be set in the UK. It follows Simran, a young British Indian woman who finds herself engaged to a family friend in India as an arranged marriage. However, the plot thickens when she falls in love with a British man named Roger.

DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema and has been playing continuously in Mumbai since its release back in 1995.

The production will feature an original score, complete with 18 songs. Music is by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani and the book and lyrics are by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls, Legally Blonde). An American version was previously staged in San Diego in 2022.

The creative team also includes choreographer Rob Ashford (Disney’s Frozen), associate choreographer for Indian dances Shruti Merchant (Taj Express), scenic designer Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and casting director David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting. The show is produced by Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.

It has been revealed that the musical will open at Manchester’s Opera House on 29 May 2025, with tickets set to go on sale on 4 October. It plays through until 21 June 2025.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films (YRF), said: “We are thrilled to open Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical at the magnificent and historic Manchester Opera House. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is not only YRF’s treasured IP but it is one of the biggest IPs in the history of Indian cinema.

“We look forward to sharing this magical version of DDLJ with those who cherish the original film, as well as introducing the charm of DDLJ to new audiences for the first time! This stage version of DDLJ celebrates how important love, joy and togetherness is in a growingly divisive world. We hope we entertain everyone with Come Fall in Love– The DDLJ Musical as we bring all the flavours of a big Bollywood film to the UK stage!”

Robin Hawkes, theatre director at the Palace Theatre and Opera House, added: “It is an honour for the Opera House to welcome its next premiere. Given that Come Fall in Love –The DDLJ Musical is based on one of the biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema, I am sure it is set to resonate deeply with our audiences here in Manchester, while showcasing the city’s continued ability to attract groundbreaking new productions.

“The ongoing commitment from global producers to participate in our ‘Manchester Gets It First’ programme is a reminder that when it comes to cultural offerings, there really is no place like Manchester. I look forward to seeing the success this new musical has with our theatregoers before it takes the world by storm.”