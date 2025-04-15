Fleur East to join cast of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

The producers of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical have today announced a new leading lady.

Based on the life of the legendary artist, Tina has seen global success with eight productions running worldwide since first opening in the West End in 2018 and a new UK and Ireland tour that launched this year. The musical is the longest-running show ever at the Aldwych Theatre.

Sharing the role with one of its current stars, Karis Anderson, the West End show will welcome Fleur East this summer. Performing as Tina Turner will mark the performing artist and presenter’s theatrical debut.

Producer Tali Pelman said: “I am a huge admirer of Fleur, who has always struck me as an extraordinary woman; an exceptional talent who, like Tina Turner, will not allow herself to be defined by others. Fleur’s generosity, optimism, kindness and determination are all qualities that are truly Tina. She is a natural, and we are thrilled she has decided to make her stage debut in our musical. I am tremendously excited that our journey together has begun!”

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical features choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher, and fight direction by Kate Waters.

East will appear from 24 June to 13 September 2025. Patrons are advised to check the website for her performance dates.

The full 2025/26 cast will be announced in due course, with booking extended to 10 January 2026.