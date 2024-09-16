Theatre News

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical extends West End run to autumn 2025

The Queen of Rock n Roll’s legacy lives on

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

| London |

16 September 2024

Karis Anderson and Zoe Birkett on stage together as Tina Turner
Karis Anderson and Zoe Birkett as Tina Turner, © Matt Crockett

The West End production of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, based on the life of the legendary artist, has extended its run at the Aldwych Theatre into autumn 2025.

The current cast is led by Karis Anderson and Zoe Birkett, who share the role of Tina Turner, with Rolan Bell as Ike Turner.

The company also includes Mark Anderson as record producer Phil Spector and lyricist Terry Britten, and Jonathan Carlton as Record Company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, alongside Grace Wylde as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, and Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s Grandmother, GG.

Daniel Haswell plays Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington is Tina’s manager Roger Davies, Emma Hatton is Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam, Maddison Tyson plays Tina’s first love Raymond Hill, Carole Stennett is Tina’s mother Zelma, and Charlotte St. Croix is Standby Tina Turner.

Ensemble members include Sarah Freer as Lorraine, Lloyd Gorman as Carpenter, Angelis Hunt as Tina’s son Ronnie, Joey James as Tina’s son Craig, and Ria Turner as Toni. The Ikettes are played by Morgan Broome, Equiana Givans, and Ohaana Greaves. The swings are Jenna Bonner, Tré Copeland-Williams, Abiola Efunshile, Jordan Louis-Fernand, Marisha Morgan, Dan O’Brien, Curtis Scott, Ellie Seaton, Kirsty Anne Shaw, and Samuel J Weir.

The children’s cast includes Azalea Harris, Ezmai Robinson, and Elsa-Grace Waigo as Young Anna Mae Bullock, and Kennedy-May McLeary, Amira Skerritt, and Alaya Scotland Thomas as Young Alline Bullock and Young Craig.

Tina has seen global success with eight productions running worldwide since first opening in the West End in 2018, and a new UK and Ireland tour beginning in March 2025. The musical is the longest-running show ever at the Aldwych Theatre.

The Broadway production, which opened in November 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The show has also been staged across North America, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Australia.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical features choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher, and fight direction by Kate Waters.

The West End production is now booking through to 25 October 2025, with tickets on sale below.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow at the opening night of Why Am I So Single? at the Garrick Theatre

Why Am I So Single? celebrates its West End opening night with the VIPs posing the questions

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ big fancy new musical is officially open!